Barton School of Business ranked high in online programs

WSU Weekly Briefing featured Barton School business dean Larisa Genin. The briefing was held on Thursday, Sept 26 2019 in the Marcus Welcome Center.

Wichita State’s W. Frank Barton School of Business was ranked No. 7 for Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs by U.S. News and World Report. The online majors included in this program are general business, human resource management, international business, and management.

Larisa Genin, dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business, said that she is proud that the online program has been able to give students the same opportunities an in-person education would.

Dean of the business school Larisa Genin said that the ranking reflects all of the work the school has invested into its programs.

“It shows that the Barton School not only provides some of the biggest opportunities in Kansas, but across the nation,” Genin said. “This honor is a reflection of our commitment to provide our students with more accessibility and flexibility in their degree options while ensuring the same degree of rigor in their courses.”

Genin said that not only does earning national recognition help show that Wichita State is providing quality education in their programs online, but it helps the school gain a positive reputation in terms of showing future students the opportunities they could have at Wichita State.

“The Barton School’s reputation as a leading business school will be enhanced by this recognition,” Genin said. “It exemplifies WSU’s tradition of high – quality teaching with innovative delivery options that caters to the needs of our students.”