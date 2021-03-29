Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler enters the transfer portal

Wichita State junior Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler gets fire-up after cutting the lead during the game against Missouri at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 6.

Junior forward Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler has joined three of his teammates and has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Chandler has been a part of the program for three seasons but has struggled to carve out a role for the Shockers. Chandler averaged 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, in 18 games played this past season.

Chandler’s transfer now leaves WSU with two centers left at the center position for next season. Morris Udeze and Josaphat Bilau are both currently slated to return at the position.

The Shockers now have five scholarships available for the upcoming season.