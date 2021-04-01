Josaphat Bilau enters the transfer portal

Wichita State redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau cuts the net celebrating Wichita State first AAC regular season tittle on March 6 at Charles Koch Arena.

Redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Bilau becomes the seventh Shocker to do so this offseason.

Bilau saw limited action this past season. Bilau appeared in 12 games as a Shocker and averaged 0.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The Shockers will now have six scholarships available for the 2021-22 season.