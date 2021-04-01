Josaphat Bilau enters the transfer portal
Redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Bilau becomes the seventh Shocker to do so this offseason.
Bilau saw limited action this past season. Bilau appeared in 12 games as a Shocker and averaged 0.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
The Shockers will now have six scholarships available for the 2021-22 season.
