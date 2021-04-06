Shockers win second AAC series with sweep of Memphis

Wichita State players talks with head coach Kristi Bredbenner during the game against ECU at Wilkins Stadium on Mar. 28, 2021.

The Wichita State women’s softball team got their 2nd conference sweep at Memphis on Saturday, April 3.

The Shockers beat Memphis 12-2 Thursday, April 1. They then went on to beat Memphis in a double header on Friday, April 2. In game one they won 6-2. Game two was a close game with a score of 6-5. Their final win came on Saturday, April 3 with a score of 5-0.

On Thursday, five players homered, giving them 51 total homers on the season for Shockers. Senior catcher Madison Perrigan hit the first homer of the game. Sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney, and freshman right fielder Addison Barnard also hit homers back to back. Senior third baseman Ryleigh Buck followed with an RBI double.

The Shockers didn’t let up by scoring eight runs in the top of the 5th inning.

Senior pitcher Bailey Lange allowed only two runs on five hits. She struck out four batters.

In game one of a doubleheader on Friday, Memphis started out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the 1st inning. After that though, the Shockers continued to push through to get the win. Buck homered twice in game one along with three RBI’s.

The Shockers scored most of their runs in the top of the 4th with four runs scored.

Junior pitcher Erin McDonald got the start for the Shockers and allowed only two runs on four hits. She struck out six batters while also collecting her eight win of the season in a complete game performance.

In game two, Memphis started out the scoring with two runs scored in the bottom of the 1st. The Shockers responded with an unearned run scored from McKinney in the bottom of the 3rd.

The Shockers biggest scoring output came in the top of the 4th with four runs scored. Despite Memphis scoring three runs in the bottom of the 6th, the Shockers responded with a run scored in the top of the 7th. Senior center fielder Bailee Nickerson homered in the top of the 7th to give the Shockers the win.

Lange tallied her third save of the season for the Shockers. Junior pitcher Caitlin Bingham got the win by pitching 6.0 innings. Bingham allowed five runs on six hits and five walks.

In the final game of the series, the Shockers got their 4th shutout of the season.

Barnard hit her 14th home run of the season. This puts Barnard close to the single season home run record which is 16.

The Shockers scored one run in the top of the 3rd and one in the 6th. The final runs scored of the game came in the top of the 7th with a two-run home run from Barnard.

Lange got the start for the Shockers in the final game. She allowed three hits on one walk and struck out five batters. Lange collected her 12th win of the season, while collecting her third complete game shutout on the year.

The Shockers will play number one Oklahoma University on Wednesday, April 7 inside Wilkins Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.