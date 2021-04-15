Kansas native Joe Pleasant announces transfer to WSU

Aibilene Christian transfer Joe Pleasant committed to Wichita State, he announced Wednesday. Pleasant is the third to commit this offseason.

“Joe is a great kid, an excellent student and a clutch performer, as we witnessed during March Madness when he nailed two game-winning free throws against Texas,” Head Coach Isaac Brown said. “He shoots, passes and handles the ball well, which allows him to play multiple forward spots. Joe is the type of guy who can really stretch a defense because he can score it from just about anywhere. We think he’ll be a great fit here.”

Pleasant, a 6-8 forward, averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season with the Wildcats. Pleasant helped lead ACU to a first round victory in the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 seed Texas. With 1.2 seconds remaining Pleasant stepped up to the free-throw line and hit the game-winning free throws to seal the victory.

The Overland Park, Kansas native enjoyed a successful high school career with Blue Valley Northwest High School. Pleasant won the Class 6A State Championship as a junior and senior inside Charles Koch Arena. He was also named the 2017-18 Class 6A Player of the Year.

Pleasant has two years of eligibility at the collegiate level. With Pleasant’s commitment, the Shockers now have three scholarships remaining.