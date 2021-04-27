Alterique Gilbert enters the transfer portal

Wichita State redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert goes for a layup at the end of the game against Cincinnati at Dickies Arena on Mar. 13.

Wichita State senior Alterique Gilbert has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits on Tuesday.

Gilbert arrived at WSU as a graduate transfer after playing at Connecticut for four seasons. Gilbert’s best season in a Husky uniform came during the 2019-19 season as he averaged a career-high 12.6 points.

Gilbert played in all 22 games and averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game in his lone season as a Shocker this past season.

Gilbert’s transfer does not open up another scholarship for WSU next season. All seniors who choose to return for next season will not count towards the 13-scholarship limit.

The Shockers have three scholarships left to fill for next season’s roster.