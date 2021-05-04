What you need to know about May’s graduation ceremonies

The end of the 2020-2021 school year is coming near and with it, the commencement ceremony to celebrate the class of 2021. The Sunflower compiled a list of everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

When/where is the ceremony?

The commencement ceremony is split into six different times in two different days— Friday, May 14 at 9:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and Saturday at those same times.

The ceremonies will all be held on campus at Charles Koch Arena.

Will masks be enforced?

Because the university is not currently enforcing mask wearing, masks are not required. However, they are strongly encouraged.

How many people are allowed to attend?

Each graduate is provided with six tickets for guests. Each guest will be assigned a seat.

Each ceremony will be livestreamed for individuals who are not able to attend.