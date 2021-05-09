Softball wins its first American Athletic Conference title

Wichita State freshman Madyson Espinosa is introduced during the game against Oklahoma State at Wilkins Stadium on April 27, 2021.

The Wichita State softball team can now add conference champions to their list of accomplishments for the 2021 season.

The Shockers won their first ever American Athletic Conference championship in softball as of Saturday, May 8.

Shocker softball was originally picked to finish 5th in the American Athletic Conference softball preseason poll. They will now have the No. 1 seed heading into the conference tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.

According to Twitter Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner shared her excitement about her team winning the conference.

“More goals left to accomplish with this team and so much potential to achieve them,” Bredbenner said. “Can’t wait to get back to work on Monday!”