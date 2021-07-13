Shocker Softball adds two players from the transfer portal

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner talks to the team during the Regional Final game against OU on May 23.

The Wichita State softball team added on two transfers to their roster this week for the 2022 season.

On Monday, July 12, the Shockers announced the transfer of Zoe Jones from Texas Tech University. Jones is from Mustang, Oklahoma where former player Madison Perrigan is from. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jones was named NFCA All Region – Third Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2019 with the Red Raiders. She had an overall career batting average of .283, 14 home runs, 11 doubles, and 59 RBI’s.

“Zoe is a spark plug,” head coach Kristi Bredbenner said in a statement. “Her energy, attitude and love of the game will fit in perfectly with Shocker Softball. She has a strong bat and will help us defensively in the infield.”

The Shockers added another transfer on Tuesday, with Arielle James coming from the University of Houston. James, a Moore, Oklahoma native, played with the Cougars, which also compete in the American Athletic Conference with WSU. She has one year of eligibility left.

At Houston, she was a three-time All Conference selection, named to the first team twice, and a two-time NFCA All – Region pick. James had an overall career batting average of .364, 10 home runs, 39 doubles, 79 RBI’s, and 118 runs scored.

Bredbenner said James brings experience to the Shockers roster.

“Arielle is very familiar with the AAC, being one of the top players in the conference,” Bredbenner said in a statement. “Her experience in the box and out on the field will help us tremendously. We’ve known Arielle since high school and we’re excited to have her in a Shocker uniform.