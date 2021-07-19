What teams remain in the Wichita Regional following the second round of TBT

Eberlein Drive celebrates their second round victory during the TBT Wichita Regional on Sunday, June 18.

Four teams will have the chance to move on to Dayton for the quarterfinals in Dayton on Tuesday after day three of The Basketball Tournament.

Here’s how the teams fared in the second round of the Wichita Regional on Sunday.

No. 3 Team Challenge ALS defeats No. 6 Team Arkansas, 69-63

Marvelle Harris scored a game-high 25 points off the bench, while also going 5-of-9 on three-pointers. Team Challenge ALS had three other players reach double figures with Jordan Faison (14 points), Deshawn Stephens (11 points) and Justin Dentmon (10 points) all reaching the benchmark in the victory.

Dusty Hannahs had a team-high 21 points in the loss for Team Arkansas, which struggled from beyond the arc in the loss, going 3-17 on three-pointers.

No. 2 AfterShocks defeats No. 10 Omaha Blue Crew, 76-73

With the game coming down to the final seconds, Markis McDuffie stole the ball and passed it to Conner Frankamp, who nailed the game-winning layup. Frankamp went 10-15 from the field and scored 11 of his team-high 24 points during the Elam Ending.

Admon Gilder scored a game-high 27 points in the losing effort for the Omaha Blue Crew, a team made up of Creighton Alumni.

No. 5 Florida TNT defeats No. 4 LA Cheaters, 92-85

Florida TNT had three players – Kenny Boynton (21 points), Chris Warren (21 points), and Dominique Jones (20 points) – finish with 20 points or more, and combined 62 points. After a back and forth first half, Florida TNT utilized a 9-0 run to take the lead and hold on for the seven-point victory. Jones led the way in the second half, scoring 16 of his 20 points after halftime.

Terrence Jones scored a game-high 22 to lead the LA Cheaters, while Casper Ware Jr. also added 21.

No. 1 Eberlein Drive defeats No. 9 Stillwater Stars, 119-67

In the most dominating victory of the night, Nick Mayo led No. 1 seed Eberlein Drive with 23. Five players finished in double figures with Eberlein Drive picking up 52 point victory. Eberlein Drive finished the game, shooting 69% from the field and 69% from three. They had six players finish in double figures.

Michael Qualls had a team-high 20 points in the losing effort for the Stillwater Stars.