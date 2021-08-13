Volleyball releases schedule for 2021 season
The Wichita State volleyball program released its 32-match schedule for the 2021 season on Friday morning. The 2021 season will include 13 home matches inside Charles Koch Arena.
The Shockers will open up the season on the road with the A-State Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas, SDSU Invite in Brookings, South Dakota and the Kansas Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.
WSU’s home opener will come on Sept. 17 in the Shocker Volleyball Classic. They will face off against Wyoming and Creighton on the following day. WSU will open up American Athletic Conference play on the road against Temple on Sept. 24. The Shockers’ AAC home opener will come against the defending champions, Central Florida on Oct. 1.
The AAC has not yet announced when the conference will take place.
Full Schedule
A-State Invitational
Aug. 27 – Missouri State
Aug. 27 – UT Martin
Aug. 28 – @Arkansas State
SDSU Invite
Sept. 3 – California Baptist
Sept. 3 – Montana
Sept. 4 – @South Dakota State
Kansas Invitational
Sept. 10 – Kent State
Sept. 10 – @Kansas
Sept. 11 – Delaware
Shocker Volleyball Classic
Sept. 17 – South Dakota
Sept. 18 – Wyoming
Sept. 18 – Creighton
Conference Play
Sept. 24 – @Tulane
Sept. 26 – @Houston
Oct. 1 – UCF
Oct. 3 – USF
Oct. 8 – @Memphis
Oct. 10 – @SMU
Oct. 15 – East Carolina
Oct. 17 – Cincinnati
Oct. 20 – @Tulsa
Oct. 24 – @Temple
Oct. 29 – @USF
Oct. 31 – @UCF
Nov. 5 – Houston
Nov. 7 – Tulane
Nov. 10 – Tulsa
Nov. 12 – Temple
Nov. 19 – @Cincinnati
Nov. 21 – @East Carolina
Nov. 24 – SMU
Nov. 26 – Memphis
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a junior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
