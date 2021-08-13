Volleyball releases schedule for 2021 season

The Wichita State volleyball team gathers in a huddle after a point during WSU’s game against Houston on March 26 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State volleyball program released its 32-match schedule for the 2021 season on Friday morning. The 2021 season will include 13 home matches inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers will open up the season on the road with the A-State Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas, SDSU Invite in Brookings, South Dakota and the Kansas Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas.

WSU’s home opener will come on Sept. 17 in the Shocker Volleyball Classic. They will face off against Wyoming and Creighton on the following day. WSU will open up American Athletic Conference play on the road against Temple on Sept. 24. The Shockers’ AAC home opener will come against the defending champions, Central Florida on Oct. 1.

The AAC has not yet announced when the conference will take place.

Full Schedule

A-State Invitational

Aug. 27 – Missouri State

Aug. 27 – UT Martin

Aug. 28 – @Arkansas State

SDSU Invite

Sept. 3 – California Baptist

Sept. 3 – Montana

Sept. 4 – @South Dakota State

Kansas Invitational

Sept. 10 – Kent State

Sept. 10 – @Kansas

Sept. 11 – Delaware

Shocker Volleyball Classic

Sept. 17 – South Dakota

Sept. 18 – Wyoming

Sept. 18 – Creighton

Conference Play

Sept. 24 – @Tulane

Sept. 26 – @Houston

Oct. 1 – UCF

Oct. 3 – USF

Oct. 8 – @Memphis

Oct. 10 – @SMU

Oct. 15 – East Carolina

Oct. 17 – Cincinnati

Oct. 20 – @Tulsa

Oct. 24 – @Temple

Oct. 29 – @USF

Oct. 31 – @UCF

Nov. 5 – Houston

Nov. 7 – Tulane

Nov. 10 – Tulsa

Nov. 12 – Temple

Nov. 19 – @Cincinnati

Nov. 21 – @East Carolina

Nov. 24 – SMU

Nov. 26 – Memphis