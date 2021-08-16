Softball adds seven fall exhibition games to 2021 Schedule

Wichita State freshman Bailey Urban celebrates with her teammates after hitting a homerun during the game against South Florida at Wilkins Stadium on April 24.

The Wichita State Softball program announced on Monday that they are adding seven exhibition games to their schedule this fall.

They will have matchups against Pittsburg State , Southern Nazarene, Kansas State, Central Oklahoma, Seminole State, Emporia State, and Fort Hays State.

The Shockers will play all their exhibition games at Wilkins Stadium, and each game will be 10 inning games. Fans will be allowed to purchase $5 tickets at the gate.

Full Fall Schedule

Sept 19 – Pittsburg State (1 p.m.)

Sept 24 – Southern Nazarene (5 p.m.)

Sept 25 – Kansas (12 p.m.)

Sept. 29 – Central Oklahoma (5 p.m.)

Oct. 6 – Seminole State (4:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9 – Emporia State (1 p.m.)

Oct. 17 – Fort Hays State (1 p.m.)