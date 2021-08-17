Muma: Enhance your education beyond your coursework

Hello, Shockers!

Welcome back to Wichita State. And, if you’re new, welcome to your new home away from home. I know you’ll find all the support, encouragement and community you’ll need to help you achieve your education and career goals. Most importantly: If you need help, ask for it. Every single member of our staff and faculty is committed to your success.

It’s wonderful to see more people returning to campus, and I hope you get a chance to explore all the university has to offer before you dive into your studies. Enjoy a meal at the Rhatigan Student Center or Braeburn Square, hang out at the Hammock Lounge, or take in the beauty of the Ulrich Museum of Art’s outdoor sculpture garden.

Once you hit your stride in the classrooms and labs, be sure that you enhance your education beyond your coursework. This can include clubs, research, attending workshops or seminars, internships, and applied learning. All these experiences create opportunities for you to network, build a stronger knowledge base, and make you more employable and well-rounded when you begin your career.

In this time of uncertainty around COVID-19 and its variants, it’s important that we take measures to promote and protect our own wellness, as well as the health of our loved ones and the community.

One such precaution you can take is getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The available vaccines are safe and effective against preventing major illnesses, and it’s the best weapon in our toolbox to end this pandemic. We’ve made it easy and free for you to receive a vaccine at Student Health Services located inside the Steve Clark YMCA on campus. You can get more information on vaccines at wichita.edu/covidvaccine.

We’re also taking the added measure of requiring masks to be worn in classrooms and labs across campus. This simple step will greatly increase our chances of keeping our campus open and keeping you in the classroom.

Again, welcome home to Wichita State. I hope you’ll find all the inspiration and resources you’ll need to have a successful year here.

Good luck, and go Shockers!