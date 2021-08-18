Shockers land commitment from Isaac Abidde

High school prospect Isaac Abidde announced his decision to become a Shocker Wednesday on social media.

Abidde, a 6’9 center, grew up in Albany, Georgia and most recently played at Westover High School. Abidde held offers from Georgia State, Mississippi State, and East Carolina among others.

Abidde is the No. 43 center in the 2021 class, and is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals in the country. Abidde is now the fourth center on WSU’s roster, joining Morris Udeze, Kenny Pohto and Matthew McFarlane.

With Abidde’s commitment, the Shockers have all 13 scholarships filled for the 2021-22 season.