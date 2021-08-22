Jaime Echenique signs Exhibit-10 contract with Washington Wizards

Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique celebrates from the bench after scoring against Oral Roberts in the second half of the game at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Former Wichita State center Jaime Echenique has signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Washington Wizards, according to the Athletic’s Fred Katz.

The contract comes after Echenique performed well for the Wizards in the Summer League. Echenique’s best performance this summer with the Wizards came against the Brooklyn Nets when he scored a team-high 17 points on 6-10 shooting.

Prior to this summer, Echenique played for Acunsa GBC in Spain for his first season professionally. In 18 games played, Echenique averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Echenique will receive an invite to the Wizards’ training camp and also allow the franchise to control his rights for the G-League. The contract will be a one-year deal, with a minimum salary – $500,000. The contract is unguaranteed so, the Wizards hold the option to cut him or include him on the roster depending on his performance.

If Echenique ends up playing for the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capilty City Go-Go, he would qualify for a bonus up to $50,000.

Echenique played two seasons at WSU from 2018-20, after arriving from Trinity Valley Community College. His best season came during his senior year, with him averaging a team-high 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.