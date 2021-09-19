Shocker softball players ready for fall season

A normal fall season will take place for the Wichita State Softball Program this year, after last year’s was taken away due to COVID-19. The Shockers will play at Wilkins Stadium on Sunday against Pittsburgh State University at 1 p.m.

The Shockers lost six seniors last season to graduation. Several of them held key roles during their record breaking season, and a clinch of the American Athletic Conference Tournament Title.

The fall season is an opportunity to work on batting, pitching, and fielding, and to help determine the lineup for the spring season. The Shockers return a few starters and also added two new transfers, and several freshmen on their roster.

A couple of returners from last season and a transfer player shared their thoughts on the fall season, and how they will use it to get ready for the regular season in the spring.

Addison Barnard

Barnard had a breakout freshman season last year after breaking a couple records and earning all conference accolades and national recognition. She holds the Wichita State single season home run record with 22 home runs. She also holds the single season RBI record with 61 RBI’s.

Barnard said she is excited to get more opportunities to see more hitting, and the opportunity for the team to play together before their official season starts in the spring.

“I think it’s really good because you get to see the extra live hitting,” Barnard said. “You kind of get the feel of your team since we lost a lot of starters so during the fall we get to see what our team is like and the potential we have.”

Zoe Jones

Jones is a transfer from Texas Tech University and is a junior at Wichita State. At Texas Tech, she was named NFCA Central All – Regional Third Team and All – Big 12 Freshman Team.

Jones said she has witnessed and heard of the reputation and competitive nature that the Shockers have set in their program. She said she felt like she had to be a part of it.

“It’s really like blue collared,” Jones said. “Everybody gets after it like you work as hard as you can day in and day out, and it’s going to pay off. And I think that everybody pushes everybody to get better, and it’s such a good environment to be able to play in and to grow as a person and player.”

Erin McDonald

McDonald is one of two seniors on the Shockers pitching staff. McDonald transferred from Louisiana Tech University after her freshman season. She was named Second Team All – Conference in 2019 and American All Academic Team.

McDonald said that it has been tough trying to find replacements in the lineup but that there are already signs of potential and promise from returners, freshman, and transfers.

“I feel like we’ve done a good job taking last year’s pitcher and just kind of trying to like do things we did last year because obviously it worked out,” McDonald said. “Our transfer that came in, I feel like they came in and clicked immediately.”