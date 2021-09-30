Men’s Basketball releases conference slate for 2021-22 season

Wichita State junior Dexter Dennis takes a jump shot during the game against Houston at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 18.

Wichita State has released its men’s basketball conference slate for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Shockers will open and close the conference season with games against East Carolina, with their conference opener played in Greenville, NC on Dec. 29. The Shockers conference home-opener will come one game later against Memphis on New Year’s Day. The Shockers will face the Houston Cougars, fresh off a Final Four trip, one week later on the road. Both games against Memphis and Houston will be showcased on CBS.

The Shockers will play four its seven games at home during the month of Feburary. WSU will end the month with matchups against conference favorites – Houston and Memphis. The Shockers will conclude the conference slate with a road game against Tulsa and the home finale against East Carolina.

The Shockers will conclude the regular season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Athletic Championships at Dickies Arena from March 10-13.

As many as half (9) of the Shockers’ 18 conference games could air on either CBS, ESPN or ESPN2. Only two conference games are currently scheduled for ESPN+.

Full conference schedule:

Dec. 29 – @East Carolina, TBD, ESPN+,

Jan. 1 – Memphis, 11 a.m., CBS

Jan. 8 – @Houston, 11 a.m., CBS

Jan. 12 – Tulane, TBD, ESPN+

Jan. 16 – Cincinnati, 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPNU

Jan. 19 – @Temple, TBD, ESPN+

Jan. 23 – @SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 26 – UCF, TBD, ESPN+

Jan. 29 – @Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Feb. 1 – Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 5 – SMU, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 8 – @UCF, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Feb. 12 – USF, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Feb. 17 – @Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 20 – Houston, 12 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 27 – @Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN

March 2 – @Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

March 5 – 2 p.m., ESPNU