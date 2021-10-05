Shocker Madness makes its return

Kadeem Coleby excites the crowd during the Slam dunk competition during the Shocker Madness event which was held Friday Night at Koch Arena.

For the first time since 2017, Shocker Madness will be making its return to Charles Koch Arena, with a dunk contest and championship rings included.

The event will take place on Oct. 12 and will include slam dunk and three-point shooting contests along with a pair of intrasquad scrimmages. In addition, the men will receive their 2021 American Athletic Conference championship rings. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

It will be the first chance for Shocker fans to see the men’s and women’s basketball teams ahead of their exhibition games against Missouri Southern State in early November (the men will play on Nov. 1 and the women will play on Nov. 4).