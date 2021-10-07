Student-Athlete Center pays dividends for Track program, one year later

Just over a year ago, Wichita State opened up its 13.8 million Student-Athlete Success Center. The two-level building is located south of Charles Koch Arena and features a foot study hall, tutoring rooms, a larger computer center, offices for the men’s and women’s golf coaches, a photo studio and other offices and meeting rooms for staff.

The building also houses the Wichita State Track & Field and Cross Country teams. The programs have their own locker room with a team lounge and state-of-the-art weight room, after being previously located under Cessna Stadium.

“We loved old Cessna Stadium, we loved our old team room and we even loved our old locker rooms but our locker rooms were truly an embarrassment,” director of Track and Field Steve Rainbolt. “There were water leaks, really grungy and not nearly as nice. These new team rooms and locker rooms have been spectacular and the weight room has equipment that’s state of the art and has really been revolutionary for our athletes.”

Michael Bryan, a senior hammer thrower on the Track and Field team, said that the new locker rooms and weight rooms have been very convenient while balancing school and athletics.

“We probably have one of the nicest facilities in the country when it comes to D1 Track. With the weight room that new on the track, it’s one of the better views in the United States you can get.”

Paula Garcia, a senior sprinter, said the locker rooms have been improvement from the ones that used to be housed under Cessna Stadium.

“It’s way nicer. Before I wouldn’t even take a shower in the old locker room, no one would. It’s just nicer so you use it more so it’s definitely a really nice upgrade.”