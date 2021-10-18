OPINION: Halloween is underrated

Marietta Farm, located in Andover, has a corn pit, grass maze, inflatable bouncer, live animals, hay bale rides, games, and of course pumpkins for visitors to enjoy.

Everybody loves the holiday season. There is a reason they call it the “most wonderful time of the year.” It includes some of the best holidays with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and News Years.

However, one thing the holiday season lacks is a holiday that doesn’t require hours of cooking or gift shopping and wrapping.

That’s why Halloween is such a great holiday—you don’t have to do much preparation ahead of time. Aside from buying some candy, all you have to do is get a costume.

Getting to dress up in a costume is partly what makes Halloween so unique. When else is it acceptable to wear an outfit covered in fake blood while carrying around a toy knife or to cut holes in a sheet and dress up as a ghost?

Even if you’re not one for dressing up, Halloween provides the perfect excuse to eat all the candy you want. Some of the best types of candy go on sale during this time of year, so people of all ages can enjoy their favorite sweets.

Halloween is also the perfect time to marathon-watch horror movies. And, if you don’t like scary movies, you can always watch Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown on repeat.

As the countdown to Christmas starts earlier every year, many people have started to complain that Thanksgiving is getting overlooked. But, if you have been on TikTok in the last month, you might have seen that the countdown started even sooner this year—which means that Halloween is now getting overshadowed by the Christmas hype.

My question is, why start anticipating a holiday when you have a great one to celebrate now?

Halloween can be fun for everyone no matter their age. You just have to find your own way to celebrate it, whether that’s by filling your house with decorative skeletons and pumpkins, or simply baking those Pillsbury pumpkin sugar cookies.