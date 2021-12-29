Wichita State’s conference opener against ECU postponed

Sophomore Tyson Etienne looks for a teammate to pass the ball to against North Texas on Dec. 18.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team will have to wait until the new year to begin conference play.

The Shockers were originally scheduled to take on East Carolina this evening at 6 p.m to open up play in the American Athletic Conference but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Pirates’ program.

The American made changes to the protocols on Monday, where teams will must have seven healthy scholarship players and one coach in order for a game to take place. Teams can now reschedule postponed games and will be recorded as a “no contest” if the programs are unable to play again.

“We have been in communication with ECU and the conference office throughout the day,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said in a statement. “We hate that these types of postponements continue to be a reality, but if we’re to push forward with an athletic season in the midst of a pandemic, we’re going to face challenges like this. We will work with ECU and the conference to find a makeup date that makes sense for both parties.”

Last season, the Shockers had eight AAC games postponed, included both matchups against ECU.

The Shockers will play their conference opener at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. on CBS.