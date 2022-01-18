Here’s what you missed over the holiday break in Shocker sports

During winter break when most college students were enjoying a holiday season with their family, Shocker sports were still going strong. Here’s everything you need to know to catch up.

Men’s Basketball

The Wichita State men’s basketball team had their share of highs and lows during the break.

The Shockers finished their non-conference season with a 6-5 record. Since ending their non-conference season, the Shockers have struggled to find their footing in the conference season. COVID-19 has also played a factor as their opening game of the conference season against East Carolina was postponed along with two games this upcoming week.

For the first time since joining the American in 2017, the Shockers have started their conference season 0-4. WSU also has five home losses this season, the most since the 2007-08 season.

Tyson Etienne, the reigning AAC player of the year, filled the shoes of Craig Porter at point guard against Cincinnati on Sunday. Porter was absent from the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While Porter was greatly missed, Etienne finished with a team-high six assists.

Women’s Basketball

After wrapping up the non-conference season with a record of 9-4, the women’s basketball team has had a slightly better start to their conference season.

The Shockers dropped their conference opener with a loss to Houston, 66-61, and COVID-19 postponed their matchup against South Florida. However, the players quickly responded, picking up their first conference victory against Cincinnati 76-66.

The Shockers are currently 1-2 in the league after falling to Memphis on Jan. 17.

On Sunday, it all came down to the wire for the Shockers. Memphis led 50-47 with less than a minute remaining, but WSU were unable to tie the game in the closing seconds. WSU is currently struggling from deep, shooting 26.7% on three-pointers. However, the Shockers were 25% on during the game against Memphis. Head coach Keitha Adams believes the Shockers need to focus more on passing the ball with the three-point struggles.

The Shockers are currently in eight place in the AAC. WSU has never finished higher than sixth in the AAC since joining the conference in 2017.

Track and Field

Shocker track and field had two indoor meets during the break – the Shocker Prelude and KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

At the Shocker Prelude, WSU competed against McPherson College, Friends University, Bethel College, Northwestern Oklahoma University and Sterling College where they claimed eight event titles.

At the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, the Shockers picked up four more event titles.

Freshman Faith Turner also finished third in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.51 seconds. She not only finished third place at the meet, but she recorded the third fastest time in campus history. Turner is now 0.13 seconds away from the program record and her time is second best in the AAC.

Up next, the Shockers will travel to Topeka, Kansas where they will compete in the All-Kansas Invite on Jan. 22.