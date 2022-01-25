WSU’s game against SMU rescheduled for Feb. 3
Wichita State’s men’s basketball game at SMU has been rescheduled for Feb. 3 at Moody Coliseum, the American Athletic Conference announced in a release. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 in Dallas.
Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
The Shockers will now play three games in five days, with games scheduled against Tulsa on Feb. 1 and SMU on Feb. 5.
Four straight games against SMU have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, snapping a long drought in between games.
WSU still has two games that will need to be rescheduled against East Carolina and Temple.
