WSU’s game against SMU rescheduled for Feb. 3

After a free throw for the Shockers, sophomore Clarence Jackson and Cincinnati’s Jeremiah Davenport fight for the rebound.

Wichita State’s men’s basketball game at SMU has been rescheduled for Feb. 3 at Moody Coliseum, the American Athletic Conference announced in a release. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 in Dallas.

Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Shockers will now play three games in five days, with games scheduled against Tulsa on Feb. 1 and SMU on Feb. 5.

Four straight games against SMU have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, snapping a long drought in between games.

WSU still has two games that will need to be rescheduled against East Carolina and Temple.