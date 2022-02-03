OPINION: Higher prices on feminine branded products is sexist

People that use feminine products are being targeted. Feminine branded products are continuing negative gender stereotypes.

The term pink tax refers to the gender-based pricing in which women are usually more likely to pay more than men for the same type of item. According to marielaire.com, women pay more than 30 cents per ounce in deodorant than men do.

First of all, I do not like the fact that pink is usually associated with women and blue is usually associated with men. This brings me to believe that if you are a masculine you must like “masculine colors” that society has deemed “boy colors.”

The same example goes for women, if you are a girl you better like the feminine color that some consider to be pink. I think the color of a product can be an indicator of whether or not it is considered to have a “pink tax.”

Colors are not the only thing that is being subconsciously programmed into us at a young age. According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, studies show that girls’ toys are associated with physical attractiveness, nurturing, and domestic skills, while boys’ toys are associated with violence, competition, and excitement. If these associations are the ones we are taught at a young age, no wonder toxic masculinity is such a hot topic of discussion in 2022.

We are all humans and we all have body hair. Why would you make a certain human pay more to get rid of body hair than the other? Oh right, it is because the patriarchy still continues. In America, a woman that has the same amount of body hair as a man is considered weird or gross.

The bottom line is, I do not think that humans should be put in these boxes to conform to. I think everyone has masculine and feminine traits but it does not matter what category the person falls into for that person to be treated equally. Everyone should treat others how they want to be treated.