Thursday’s game against SMU postponed

Tyson Etienne drives toward the basket during the game against Tulsa on Feb. 1 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State men’s basketball’s matchup with SMU scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Dallas area, according to a release from the American Athletic Conference. No makeup date has been announced for the game.

Six straight games against SMU have now been postponed, with the first four games delayed due to COVID-19 issues from the Mustangs. Earlier this year, WSU had COVID-19 issues of their own, postponing the game previously scheduled for Jan. 23.

Saturday’s WSU-SMU game in Wichita (5 p.m., ESPN2) is still on, as scheduled.