Tyson Etienne announces NFT collection Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne announced his first non-fungible token (NFT) project in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The collection is through Rising Stars NFT, a project that Etienne co-founded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neo (@thetysonetienne)

Rising Stars showcases emerging stars in sports, media and entertainment, according to their website. NFT holders will have the chance to receive exclusive access to the members, as well as gifts.

Etienne and Rising Stars will announce giveaway updates in the near future, as well as more NFT collections.

Etienne is averaging a team-high 14.4 point per game this season, while playing in 18 of WSU’s 19 games. He’s also shooting 34.3 % from the field and 32.7% on three-pointers.