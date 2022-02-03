Fred VanVleet selected to first All-Star Game

Former Shocker Fred VanVleet has been selected as an All-Star, it was announced by the NBA on Thursday. VanVleet becomes the second WSU alum to be selected, joining Xavier McDaniel, who made the 1989 All-Star Game.

VanVleet is in the second year of $85 million contract — the highest ever for an undrafted player — and is enjoying a breakout season. In 44 games played, VanVleet is averaging a career-best 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The 6’1 point guard is shooting 39.1% beyond the arc for the second-highest mark of his career. He’s also leading the league in time on court, averaging 38.6 minutes per game.

VanVleet is just the fourth undrafted player to make an All-Star team, joining John Starks (1994), Ben Wallace (2003-06) and Brad Miller (2003-04).

The All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland on Feb. 20 and will be broadcast on TNT.