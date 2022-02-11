Bredbenner ready to build off last year’s success

Head coach Bredbenner smiles during the game against Texas A&M on May 21.

Saturday starts the beginning of the 2022 season for the Wichita State softball team. Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner enters her 11th season leading the Shockers.

Before Bredbenner began coaching, she grew up in O’Fallon, Missouri. She attended college at Truman State University in Kirksville, MO, on a softball scholarship. As a Bulldog, Bredbenner won multiple records including career and single season record for games played, at bats, hits, doubles, home runs, total bases, RBI’s, walks, batting averages and slugging percentage.

She is also tied for the fourth all-time Division II single game list as she hit three homeruns on April 7, 2000.

After graduating with a business and marketing degree, she attended Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California to get a masters degree in physical education.

After graduating, Bredbenner coached Emporia State University — a Division II school — where she became the winningest softball head coach. She led ESU to six back to back postseason appearances and two national championship appearances.

In 2012 Bredbenner left ESU, to coach the Shockers. While coaching, she has led the Shockers to three NCAA Regional Appearances, two NCAA Final Appearances and two conference tournament championships. She also helped 33 student-athletes earn all-conference accolades and 11 NFCA All-Region honors.

Because of COVID-19, Bredbenner became well known for throwing Hi-Chew candies to each of her players that hit a homerun.

Until last season, Bredbenner had no idea what a Hi-Chew was until sophomore Madyson Espinosa.

“She came in and she’s like, ‘these are my favorite candies,’” senior Caitlyn Bingham said.

After one of their games last season, Espinosa performed well, so Bredbenner decided to buy her a giant container of Hi-Chews. After each of the players tried a piece of the candy, they wanted to be a part of the action as well.

“With COVID, you try to avoid a little bit more hand contact, so we went with Hi-Chews last year,” Bredbenner said. “It worked, so we decided to keep it going. Hi-Chew, high five. The girls enjoyed it and they get into it, so anything I can do to get them to hit home runs, i’ll do it.”

Hi-Chew heard about the Bredbenner giving out candies after an amazing performance, so they decided to return the favor by sending them a giant bucket of candies for the upcoming season.

“Hopefully we’ll see a lot of Hi-Chews this year,” Bredbenner said.