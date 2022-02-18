LTTE: Larry Vos

Your issue of the “Sunflower” on Thursday, Feb. 3 2022 was very informative.

The Lunar New Year article on the front page was great. The article on page seven about the organist was also very nice.

I would like to see more articles about the activities of the various departments. The education and research being conducted in the academic departments is important and should be made known to more people.

It would also be nice if you had more articles about the track and field, and baseball teams at WSU. There are several very good athletes in these sports that are not covered well.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Larry Vos