Men’s Track and Field collects third place finish at AAC Indoor Championships

Senior Michael Bryan practices throwing weights during the track and field event on Feb. 4.

The men and women’s track program produced some solid performances at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama last week.

The men finished second overall. Adria Navajo recorded a victory for the men in the heptathlon on Saturday. He recorded a personal best in the high jump and long jump during the race.

Michael Bryan is predicted to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships in March after winning the weight throw on Friday. Bryan had a winning throw of 22.58m/74-1.

Bryan shattered WSU’s record by more than a meter and is now ranked at No. 6 in the nation.

“I’m excited to see what he can do at the national meet against some high-level competition,” throwing coach John Hetzendorf said in a statement. “It appears this national meet may be the deepest field in the weight throw there has ever been.”

The women finished 10th overall at the AAC Indoor Championships. However, Yazmine Wright finished second overall in the mile with a time of 4:45.45 and second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:35.95.

Head Coach Steve Rainbolt said he encouraged his team to have the same strong mindset heading into the outdoor season.

“I am believing that the men can make a strong run at a team title in May and that the women can certainly be focused on achieving a top-three finish,” Rainbolt said.

The NCAA Indoor Championships will be held in Birmingham, Alabama on March 10, and will end on March 12.