Softball picks up three road wins at Niner Invitational

Senior Erin McDonald pitches during the game against Central Oklahoma at Wilkins Stadium on Oct. 8.

Wichita State’s softball team traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to participate in the Niner Invitational against Northern Iowa, Charlotte and Minnesota.

On Friday, the Shockers obtained their first win against Northern Iowa 9-5, but fell short to Charlotte 10-7.

Sophomore Addison Barnard and Bailey Urban served as the Shockers each collected home runs.

The Panthers were the first to score at the top of the second off of a home run from Brooke Snider giving them the lead 2-0.

Their lead did not last long as the Shockers rallied for a six runs in the bottom of the second.

Despite the Shockers 10-7 loss against Charlotte, Freshman Cassie Passwaters had a career day as she joined the Shocker lineup.

Passwaters hit her first collegiate home run with bases loaded to tie the game 4-4.

The two teams battled to gain the lead. However, Charlotte took over at the top of the sixth 10-5. The Shockers could not catch up as they scored only two runs, giving the game to the 49ers.

On Saturday, the Shockers picked up two more wins defeating Minnesota 4-0 and redeemed themselves against Charlotte 10-2.

Freshman Alison Cooper pitched a complete game against Minnesota only allowing four hits, four strikeouts and two walks.

Senior Neleigh Herring broke her 2-for-19 slump by going 3-4 for the day and freshman Lainee Brown went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Barnard added two home runs for the day. She currently has a team-high eight homers for the season.

The Shockers took an early lead against the 49ers scoring three at the top of the first after a two-run home run from junior Lauren Mills.

The Shockers had five players record multi-hit games including junior Sydeney McKinney, Barnard, Mills, freshman Krystin Nelson and junior Zoe Jones.

Up next, the Shockers face Nebraska in Bowlin Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.