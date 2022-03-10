Michael Bryan prepares for NCAA Championships

Michael Bryan poses for a picture prior to the Olympic Trials, in front of Charles Koch Arena. Bryan finished in 16th place in the event hosted in Eugene, Oregon.

Senior Michael Bryan was the lone Shocker to qualify to the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama at last week’s conference championship meet. Bryan’s conference-winning mark of 22.58m/74-1 in the weight throw, clinched a spot as the No. 8 seed for next week’s championships.

Bryan has won five of the six meets he has competed in this indoor season, breaking his own weight throw school record two separate times. He also broke his own conference record in the event at the conference championships.

“I feel anxious in the form of excitement,” Bryan said. “Going to the NCAA meet outdoors versus indoors is a lot easier. It’s just one flight all the way through until finals which is kind of intimidating because we’re all so close to each other distance wise to the point where it’s within one foot.”

Bryan’s journey throughout his collegiate career has even surprised himself. He was originally left off the roster with WSU but last year ended up breaking the school record in the hammer throw four different times.

After he broke his school record in the weight throw multiple times this indoor season, Bryan said he feels confident heading into the NCAA meet.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Bryan said. “At conference, I threw 22.58m and if I were to replicate that, then I should make it to the finals. That’s what Coach (Hetzendorf) was telling me and what I was thinking too. ”

Bryan will now have the opportunity to throw in the same venue that the American Championships were held at last week. He typically practices without a net but said that the experience gained in Brimingham from a week prior has made him more calm.

“I definitely don’t feel as nervous as during conference,” Bryan said. “I feel comfortable with the ring and the atmosphere of having the net around me. It’s a different feeling but now that I have the feeling of the cement ring and the huge net around that ring, it feels more comfortable.”