Jackson enters name into transfer portal

After a free throw for the Shockers, sophomore Clarence Jackson and Cincinnati’s Jeremiah Davenport fight for the rebound.

Sophomore Clarence “Monzy” Jackson of the Wichita State Men’s Basketball Team entered the transfer portal this morning, according to Verbal Commits.

Prior to Wichita State, Jackson was a junior college transfer from Polk State Community College. Jackson averaged a little under 14 minutes per game, along with 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as well.

Jackson becomes the second player from this season’s roster to enter the transfer portal. Freshman Chaunce Jenkins entered the portal earlier last week and has several offers from other programs as well.

Both players entered the transfer portal after the Shockers posted a 6-9 conference record. This is the Shockers worst record in school history since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2018.