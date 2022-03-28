Ricky Council IV declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Freshman guard Ricky Council IV has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, he announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

If Council requests an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, he will be allowed to hire a certified agent under the NCAA’s new rules. The agent is allowed to pay for meals, transportation and lodging for Council and his family to meet with NBA teams.

“Ever since the ball was placed in my hands as a kid I have been in love with the game in every aspect, playing at Wichita State the past two years has helped me realize that I’m one step closer to achieving my ultimate goal,” Council said in the social media post.

Council blossomed in his second season with the Shockers, averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while coming off the bench in 21 of WSU’s 28 games. Council became the Shockers’ first Sixth-Man of the Year in The American and just the third overall, alongside Ben Smith (2011 MVC) and Aaron Hogg (2003 MVC).

Council will have until June 1 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college for his sophomore season. The last player from WSU to enter the NBA Draft early and keep his name in was Landry Shamet in 2018. Shamet was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Durham, North Carolina native is the third Shocker to declare for the NBA Draft in the past three seasons, joining Tyson Etienne and Dexter Dennis, who both returned to WSU.