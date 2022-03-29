No. 1 Oklahoma run-rules Wichita State softball

Senior Erin McDonald pitches during the game against the OU Sooners on March 29. The Sooner’s upset the Shockers, 10-1.

NORMAN, Okla. — Shocker softball was left empty after a chance at redemption against the Sooners at Marita Hynes Field.

The Wichita State softball program lost 1-10 to No.1 University of Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 29. Last season, the Shockers ended their record breaking year with two devastating losses to OU in the Norman NCAA Regional.

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner said at the beginning of the season the Shockers always play the toughest schedule that they can to get ready for conference play and post-season play.

With losses to several nationally ranked teams this season, Bredbenner has a positive outlook on what it can only do for her team.

“You know it definitely exposes our weaknesses and the things we need to work on and you know that’s what the season is about,” Bredbenner said.

The Shockers scored their lone run in the top of the first, after Sydney McKinney came around to score on an error. The Sooners answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second and added to their advantage in the bottom of the third with six runs scored. The Shockers walked eight batters in the third.

“You know you look back and see we had three walks instead of eight. What’s the score of that ball game because that’s a pretty big impact,” Bredbenner said. “I thought we got behind in the count a little too much in that particular inning.”

Bredbenner also pointed out that a struggle that Shockers are currently facing in their lineup are several season ending injuries. Sophomore Bailey Urban and senior Arielle James were expected to be regular contenders in the lineup, but both are out for the remainder of the season.

“Those are big bats, they’re good defensive players,” Bredbenner said.

The Shockers will play their home opener and start American Athletic Conference play with a series against Tulsa starting on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m.