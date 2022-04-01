Addison Barnard follows up record breaking season

Wichita State freshman Addison Barnard runs home during the game against Texas A&M on May 23.

Heading into the 2022 season for Wichita State, sophomore Addison Barnard had a target on her back. In her first season with the Shockers, Barnard started all 45 games hitting .315 and collected 53 RBIs, the current school record and fourth highest nationally. As a freshman, she also ranked fourteenth nationally in total bases and was one of seven Division-I players in the country to hit over 20 homers.

During that record breaking season, Barnard held an advantage over her opponents. Nobody had film of her, so she was seen as a wild card.

“Going into this season, I knew the scouting report was out and I’m not a freshman,” Barnard said. “People know what to throw, so I learned how to hit every pitch, so I won’t have as many weaknesses.”

Head coach Kristi Bredbenner was impressed with Barnard, as a freshman, the moment she took the field in the 2020 fall season.

“Her bat speed is tremendous and that was something that she came in with that I don’t think we necessarily recognized until she got here,” Bredbenner said earlier last season.

The Shockers struggled to find their footing early into the 2022 season due to injuries but the team has weathered the storm with a 17-10 record entering conference play this weekend.

“I think we showed a lot of adversity,” Barnard said. “We had a lot of injuries and it’s been a little rough to get in the groove. When we find that groove, we can do and achieve whatever we want.”

With 22 homers, Barnard holds the school record of most home runs hit in a single season. This season is no different for the sophomore. She currently holds the most homers on the team after hitting her 12th of the season during their matchup against Kansas City.

While Barnard is excited for her achievements this season, she is most excited to play her first home game of the season.

“Playing home just has a different feel to it,” said Barnard. “Fans give you more adrenaline and make you play your best.”

The Shockers were set to play in their first home game of the season, against Kansas last Wednesday, but the game rescheduled for April 27, due to weather.

After 27 away games, Barnard and the Shockers are finally set to play in Wilkins Stadium on April 1 against Tulsa.

Although Barnard enjoyed the bus rides and bonding with her teammates, she is ready to spend a weekend in Wichita.

“I’m excited to finally unwind and relax after a game with friends instead of a long bus ride home,” Barnard said.