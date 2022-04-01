Former WSU guard Chaunce Jenkins commits to Old Dominion

Freshman Chaunce Jenkins looks to drive during the game against Tulsa on Feb. 1 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State guard Chaunce Jenkins announced his next destination on Friday, committing to Old Dominion University.

Earlier this month, Jenkins became the first Shocker to enter the transfer portal. Three of his Shocker teammates — Qua Grant, Joe Pleasant and Clarence Jackson — followed suit but Jenkins is the first player to announce his next destination. joined five of his teammates by entering the transfer portal, but is now the first to announce the school he will be transferring to.

This past season in his second year in a Shocker uniform, Jenkins played in 19 games and averaged 2.2 points per game. Jenkins only saw action in five games the year prior, scoring a combined six points.

Currently, the Shockers have five scholarships available, and have been active in the recruiting market looking to fill those spots.