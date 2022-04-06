Lou Gudino accepts job at Ball State

Wichita State’s Assistant Coach, Lou Gudino, looks at his team during their game against Catawba on Oct. 30, 2018 at Koch Arena.

After four seasons as an assistant coach for Wichita State mne’s basketball team, Lou Gudino is headed to Ball State as an assistant coach under Michael Lewis, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Gudino was elevated to WSU’s associate head coach last summer by Head Coach Isaac Brown. During Gudino’s four seasons at WSU, he helped the Shockers to 76 wins — the first two under Gregg Marshall and the last two under Brown.

“Lou is a guy that I’ve come to lean on,” Brown said in a statement last July. “His basketball knowledge and attention to detail are second-to-none. He’s always prepared and always willing to pitch in. From recruiting and game-planning to staff and player development, his impact is felt in all areas of our program, and this title change reflects that.”

Gudino arrived at WSU after stops at Louisiana Tech (2005-07), Indiana State (2007-17) and New Mexico State (2017-18).

The Shockers now have one vacant spot on their coaching staff, following Gudino’s departure. Tyson Waterman (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator) and Billy Kennedy (assistant coach) are the only assistant coaches left under Brown.