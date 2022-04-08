Wichita native Xavier Bell commits to WSU

Wichita State landed its first commitment of the spring recruitment period on Friday, with Xavier Bell, a Wichita native, announcing his intentions to join the Shockers next season.

Bell, a 6’3 guard, played high school basketball at Andover Central, where he finished his career with 1,710 points. Bell has played the past two seasons for Drexel and averaged 11.0 points per game and shot 49.2% from the field during the 2021-22 season.

Bell will be the second Wichita native on the roster, joining walk-on Steele Gaston Chapman.

Bell will have the chance to officially become a Shocker on April 13th, when players are able to start signing to their colleges. Bell will have three years of eligibility remaining.

With Bell’s commitment, the Shockers are down to seven scholarships left for the upcoming season. If Ricky Council IV decides to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, WSU will have six scholarships remaining.