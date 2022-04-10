Baseball salvages series finale against East Carolina

Senior catcher Ross Caden and sophomore pitcher Cameron Bye talk in between innings on March 27 during the game against the Creighton Bluejays.

After the Shocker baseball suffered two straight losses against East Carolina, sophomore Cameron Bye responded with eight shutout innings on Sunday.

On Friday, the Shockers entered the ninth inning trailing ECU 6-2. After two strikeouts to open up the inning, WSU rallied to load up the bases. Freshman Payton Tolle made an appearance at the plate, with an RBI single, followed by sophomore Couper Cornblum drawing a bases loaded walk. Seth Stroh cut the deficit to one run, before sophomore Chuck Ingram struck out to end the late rally.

On Saturday, ECU grabbed the first two runs and never trailed. Tolle worked the hill, striking out the first two batters at the top of the first. Pitching 5.0 innings and allowing five runs, freshman Robert Cranz came in to relieve Tolle for the remainder of the game, allowing no runs.

Bye managed to lower his season ERA to 0.24 with another solid outing on Sunday, allowing only one run over the course of 37 innings pitched. He allowed only three hits on Sunday and has allowed only two extra-base hits the entire season, holding his opponents to a .122 average.

Heading to the top of the third, sophomore Chuck Ingram hit his ninth homer of the season, and extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games, with a two-run homer over the left field wall.

Junior Sawyer Thornhill drove in the scored two more runs for the Shockers, at the top of the sixth with an RBI single.

ECU attempted to bounce back as Bye was faced with pinch hitter Joey Berini. However, the Pirates were unsuccessful as Stewart raced to center field making an over-the-shoulder catch. The ball was then thrown to the plate where freshman Gage Williams tagged the ECU runner out in a double play.

Williams provided an insurance run late, with an RBI single that scored Thornhill.

Up next, the Shockers will travel to Stillwater as they face No. 7 Oklahoma State University at O’Brate Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.