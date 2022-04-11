Softball drops first conference series of the season

Sophomore Addison Barnard goes to bat against Tulsa at Wilkins Stadium on April 2.

After dropping a four game series last season to USF’s ace pitcher, Georgina Corrick, the Shockers came home from Tampa, Florida with a 2-1 win against Corrick on Sunday.

The Shocker softball team went 1-2 in Tampa this past weekend. However, they pulled off a win against one of the nations top hitters. Corrick is second in the nation in earned run average. She currently sits at 0.42 right behind OU’s Hope Trautwein.

Before their victory on Sunday, the Shockers struggled against Corrick in game one on Friday. The Shockers had a season high 14 strikeouts at the plate. The Bulls jumped on WSU early by scoring seven runs before the fourth inning.

The Shockers started to make a comeback in the third by scoring one run a piece before the sixth and seventh. Senior Neleigh Herring collected her tenth home run of the season.

The Bulls walked away with a 7-3 win in game one. On Saturday in game two, the Shockers dropped a 5-3 loss to the Bulls. At the plate though, the Shockers had a lot of scoring opportunities.

Junior Zoe Jones went 2-4 at the plate with a home run, and two RBI’s. WSU left the bases loaded twice and left 10 players from the lineup on base. Senior pitcher Caitlin Bingham had a season-high of seven strikeouts despite the loss.

On Sunday, the Shockers started freshman pitcher Alison Copper. Before Sunday’s win, Cooper only threw 2.o innings in five of her last six appearances. Cooper threw a complete game and allowed four hits and one run. The Shockers scored two runs with two solo shots a piece.

The Shockers now have a 1–1 record in conference play. Up next, the Shockers will play another conference series at Houston from Thursday-Saturday.