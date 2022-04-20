Gaston-Chapman becomes the seventh player to enter the transfer portal

Freshman guard Steele Gaston-Chapman entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to a report from Verbal Commits.

Gaston-Chapman joined the Shockers as a walk-on this past season after transferring from Southwestern College, where averaged 13.1 points per game and was named the 2021 KCAC Freshman of the Year. After sitting the bench for his first semester at Wichita State, Gaston-Chapman was determined to earn a scholarship.

In February, Gaston-Chapman was put on scholarship for the spring semester. He said he believed his journey would continue in Charles Koch Arena for the 2022-2023 season and hoped to make an impact next season.

With four new recruits, the Shockers now have five open scholarships – six if Ricky Council IV returns from the NBA draft – up for grabs for the 2022-2023 season.