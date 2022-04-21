Tyson Etienne turns pro and declares for 2022 NBA Draft

After junior Dexter Dennis scores a two point shot, sophomore Tyson Etienne cheers. Dennis had nine points and 11 rebounds; Etienne with 15 points and five rebounds.

Tyson Etienne’s Wichita State career has come to a close. On Thursday, the sophomore guard declared for the NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

“This past year has taught me so much and has prepared me to achieve the goal I’ve had since I was a baby playing on my toy hoop in our living room,” Etienne said in a social media post. “With an abundance of gratitude, it’s a dream come true that I will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.”

It’s the second straight season that Etienne has declared for the NBA Draft, after returning for what he called the “Last Dance” last offseason. Etienne led the Shockers in scoring the past two seasons and helped lead WSU to its first AAC regular season championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Etienne was named the co-AAC Player of the Year after scoring 16.0 points per game during the 2020-21 season.

Etienne’s numbers went down this past season with greater defensive attention, but still averaged 14.9 points per game. His three-point shooting also took a drip efficiency dipped, as it fell from 39.2% to 32.6% this past season in large part. After entering the season as the preseason AAC Player of the Year, Etienne was awarded with third team all-conference honors.

With Etienne’s departure and six players from last season’s rotation entering the transfer portal, they will have to replace some sizable production. Following WSU’s disappointing 15-13 season, they will have to replace 65.1% of the scoring.

The Shockers have added three players so far this offseason, with Xavier Bell, James Rojas and Quincy Ballard all set to join the team for the 2022-23 season. WSU has five remaining scholarships available.