Craig Porter Jr. enters the transfer portal for second straight offseason

Junior Craig Porter Jr. joins the starting linek-up before the game against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 5 in Koch Arena. The Shockers defeated the Mustangs, 72-57.

Wichita State junior guard Craig Porter Jr. became the ninth Shocker to enter transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

This is the second straight offseason that Porter has entered the portal, after he did so following the 2020-21 season. Porter ended up removing his name from the portal and returning to WSU.

Porter had a breakout year this past season, averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season as the team’s starting point guard. Porter also tallied a team-high 91 assists.

The Terre Haute, Indiana native’s departure leaves only three players — Jalen Ricks, Isaac Abidde and Kenny Pohto — set to return from last season’s roster. WSU has landed three commitments — Xavier Bell, Quincy Ballard and James Rojas — this offseason, leaving seven available scholarships for next season.