Local writer holds a book signing at Pizza Hut Museum on campus

Author Vanessa Whiteside tells a local about her new book “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” during a signing event at the Pizza Hut Museum on campus.

Wichita native Vanessa Whiteside wrote and published the book “100 Things to Do in Wichita Before You Die” to highlight her home city.

Earlier today, the local blogger and travel writer sat in The Original Pizza Hut Museum on campus, selling and signing books to interested locals.

“I knew when I walked in (the museum) for the first time that there was no way that I wasn’t going to mention this place,” Whiteside said. “You push the buttons and you hear the voices about the start of this company and you’re just like, ‘I can’t believe it’s from here.’”

The book follows the 2021 publication of “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” by Roxie Yonkey.

“A friend of mine, Roxie — she’s from Goodland, Kansas — she wrote that one so that we might end up bundling the books together,” Whiteside said.

The book contains five sections that cover items like dining to historic/cultural places in Wichita.

“I tried to create a book that was for all budgets,” Whiteside said. “Not everybody wants to do fine dining or even a greasy hamburger kind of stand.”

The book can be found at most online stores and is in a few local locations like Barnes and Noble and Eighth Day Books.