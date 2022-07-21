Holden signs free agent deal with Detroit Tigers

After wrapping up his collegiate career at Wichita State this past spring, right-handed pitcher Connor Holden signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Despite only being a Shocker for one year, Holden’s impact on the team was tangible. He led the Shockers with a 2.78 ERA and six saves over the course of 25 appearances out of the bullpen.

In 35.2 innings, Holden only allowed 27 hits from his opponents. Holden held his opponents to a .205 batting average, the best on staff.

In both the fall 2021 and spring 2022, the pitcher was named to the AD Honor Roll. Later, he earned a spot on the AAC All-Academic Team.

Holden started his collegiate baseball career at Murray State, where he made 65 career appearances over the course of four years.

Holden ended his career with the Racers 5-1 with a 4.43 ERA, notching nine saves.

In response to Wichita State Baseball Twitter announcing the deal, Holden said he was excited to start this new chapter via social media.