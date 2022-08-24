Guest Column: Lean on student resources on your path to success

Executive Vice President and Provost Shirley Lefever gives a speech at the official opening of the NetApp building on the Innovation Campus on June 15, 2022.

Welcome to the 2022-23 academic year — one which I have no doubt will be filled with Shocker innovations, successes and celebrations.

As executive vice president and provost at Wichita State, I work with many leaders and offices across campus to support all areas of academics and student affairs — including classes, faculty, tutoring and academic support.

Whether you’re a new or returning student, welcome to Shocker Nation! I’m so glad you’ve chosen Wichita State to be your home away from home. WSU is a wonderful place full of people who are dedicated to your success.

Along your academic journey, keep your eyes and ears open for opportunities as they present themselves. There are countless clubs, organizations, applied learning experiences, and research projects that will help you explore your passions, enrich your academic pursuits and grow your social and professional networks.

As you progress through your college journey, there will undoubtedly be some bumps in the road, perhaps even some mountains to overcome. You might struggle with academic or financial concerns, health and wellness issues, or social or relationship difficulties.

If you are experiencing any type of hardship, I implore you to reach out to our Wichita State community for help. We care about you, and we have numerous support structures in place to help.

Here are just a few of the offices on campus that can help when you are dealing with adversity:

The Office of Financial Aid can help you find resources for tuition, fees and daily living expenses.

Student Health Services (SHS) and Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS) are available to tend to your physical and mental health. Any currently enrolled student can use SHS regardless of health insurance coverage.

The Office of Student Success is all about (you guessed it) student success. Students can find resources for tutoring, money management and advising.

Also, do not hesitate to reach out to your instructors if you’re having trouble with one of your courses. Your academic advisor and classmates are also good resources.

If you’re still uncertain about where to turn for help, OneStop can point you to Wichita State’s vast array of resources. OneStop is located inside Jabara Hall for face-to-face visits, or you can go to wichita.edu/OneStop for live chat help or a list of support services.

Very few successes are accomplished without difficulties along the way, but it’s important to recognize that those obstacles are also opportunities for growth and achievement. We are with you all the way, because at Wichita State, your journey is our journey. Your success is our success. And your potential is what drives our purpose. I wish you all the best and hope you have a successful and enjoyable year!