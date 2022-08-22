Kayce Litzau leads student body of athletes

Junior Kayce Litzau prepares to serve the ball against Central Florida on Oct. 1, 2021 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Litzau has translated her leadership skills to her new position as the Student Athletic Advisory Committee’s president for this school year.

The Student Athletic Advisory Committee is made up of student athletes assembled to provide insight on the student athlete experience.

Litzau has been a member of the committee for four years. Her duties as president will include organizing meetings and communicating with staff.

“SAAC really is the connection between the student athletes and the administration,” Litzau said.

If athletes are having issues they can go to the committee to list their grievances. The committee will then come up with suggestions or talk to the administration.

“It’s getting a lot of information back from the student athletes and putting it into action,” Litzau said.

The committee usually will hold events like the Back to School Bash, powerful mind week, and host little league during the school year. SAAC is also working with Kevin Saal, Wichita State’s new athletic director who was hired earlier this summer.

“He said that he wants to have as many meetings as he can,” Litzau said. “We’ve had a lot of communication with him, and he’s talked to our whole staff.”

There are at least two representatives from each sport who meet once per month to discuss university issues, national NCAA issues and plan community and student-athlete functions.