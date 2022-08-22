Lauren McMahon is ready to be a driving force this season

Wichita State sophomore Lauren McMahon goes up for a spike during the Black vs. Yellow scrimmage on Oct.1, 2020 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Shocker volleyball returns with almost their entire 2021-22 lineup. However, returning fans may not be expecting this season’s middle blocker, Lauren McMahon, after overcoming a season-ending ankle injury from last season.

McMahon hit a team-best .370 on 92 attacks and 45 kills at the Kansas Invitational before her injury.

“She’s right in the mix,” Head Coach Lamb said. “Lauren McMahon should have something to say about how we line up this year.”

Because McMahon suffered from the same injury in high school she knew what the recovery process was going to be like..

“It was really disappointing at first, but I kind of realized that I couldn’t change it so I just stayed positive,” McMahon said. “My teammates picked me up. It was my right foot so I couldn’t drive or do anything so my teammates were really helpful in that aspect and I just focused on the recovery process and now I’m here.”

Because of both McMahon and sophomore middle blocker Morgan Stout’s injuries, sophomore Natalie Foster was the only middle blocker that practiced last season.

“She (McMahon) had a foot injury…she wasn’t hurting, but they just wanted it to rest so they just waited till Spring before she did anything on that,” Lamb said.

McMahon said she is now focused on getting her starting spot back that she had at the beginning of the season last year.

“Well it made me really hungry to just come out and ball out because I have to earn the spot now,” McMahon said. “I think I’m doing a pretty good job just staying focused. Next ball. Just make a mistake. Next ball.”