Freshman basketball player violates rules, enters transfer portal

Men’s basketball player Jacob Wilson entered the transfer portal on August 24 due to a violation of team rules.

Jacob Wilson, the lone high school recruit in Wichita State’s 2022 recruiting class has now entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana originally committed to WSU in April. Head Coach Isaac Brown said Wilson’s reason for entering the transfer portal had to do with a violation of team rules.

“Jacob Wilson is no longer associated with our men’s basketball program due to a violation of team rules,” Brown said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Wilson received the 13th scholarship for this season, meaning the scholarship spot will not be available until next semester, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Prior to commuting to WSU, Wilson drew interest from New Mexico State, LSU, UTEP and Louisiana. He was recruited by assistant coach Butch Pierre who recruited Wilson out of UTEP.